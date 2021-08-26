ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The last time Muhlenberg College stepped on a football field, they were hosting an NCAA semifinal. That loss to North Central Illinois has been fueling this team ever since.
Senior wide receiver, Mitch Daniel points back to that game as to why so many of the players have returned after missing last year. They want to get to the next level and bring home an NCAA title.
With plenty of returning players, offensively and defensively, the Mules will be a top contender again for the Centennial League title. More so than that, they have been picked 13th in the preseason Division III rankings.
With plenty players back at the skill positions, head coach Milne points to both lines, where there is a combined zero starts. That has been an area of focus for this group.
Milne doesn't look into the preseason picks and rankings too much, he is grateful for his squad to be viewed as a championship caliber team. Now, the Mules need to go out and prove it.