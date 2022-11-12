BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Muhlenberg rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more in a 37-10 victory over rival Moravian on Saturday at Rocco Calvo Field.
Joe Repetti, Amara Dunn and Aaron Daniels all scored rushing touchdowns for the Mules (6-4) who won for the 11 straight time in the rivalry contest. Angelo Macera had a 27-yard rushing touchdowns for the Greyhounds (3-7).
The game marked the final Centennial Conference contest for Moravian who will play in the Landmark Conference beginning in 2023 with the addition of Lycoming and Wilkes.