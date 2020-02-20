ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Muhlenberg men's basketball team hasn't been in the conference playoffs since 2014. The Mules will be in the postseason this year.
With a 10-7 record in Centennial Conference play this season entering the regular season finale, Muhlenberg is set as the fourth seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The team is 17-7 overall in the 2019-20 campaign.
Last time out, the Mules defeated Ursinus for their third win in their last four contests. They will visit Gettysburg on Saturday in the final game before the playoffs.
Muhlenberg head coach Kevin Hopkins is excited for his team to experience playoff basketball once again.