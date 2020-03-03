READING, Pa. - Both the Muhlenberg and Reading High boys' basketball teams are among the high school basketball squads preparing for the PIAA playoffs, which begin later this week. The Muhls looks to build off their district title while the Red Knights hope to bounced back from their loss in the district final.
Muhlenberg just captured the program's first-ever District 3 crown and did it after navigating through the bracket as the eighth seed. Now the Muhls enter the 5A PIAA tournament and face the sixth seed out of District 7, South Fayette, on Friday night.
The state opener is set to be played at Milton Hershey, the team the Muhls defeated in the district title game just a few days ago.
Muhlenberg has skill, talent, and coaching, but the players attribute their chemistry as a reason why they have achieved this much success this season.
In 6A, the Red Knights fell short to Wilson in the District 3 championship contest, but the season goes on as they enter the state playoffs this weekend. Reading High will face St. Joe's Prep at 1 p.m. at Kutztown University on Saturday afternoon.
Coming off the loss, the Red Knights still have a lot of confidence in themselves to make a deep state playoff run.