Both the Muhlenberg and Reading High boys' basketball teams emerged victorious from Thursday night's Berks basketball games. The Muhls improved to 8-0 win a 54-49 win over Governor Mifflin while Reading edged Exeter 67-61 in overtime.
While Muhlenberg remained undefeated with the victory they also dealt Governor Mifflin just its second loss this season as both teams compete in a crowded Berks I division.
The Red Knights finished regulation with a 15-3 scoring run to force overtime with the Eagles and then they carried that momentum into the extra period to earn the win.