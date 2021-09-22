ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg tasted defeat for the first time on Saturday to Ursinus. The Mules looking to bounce back from their first conference loss in 12 games.
This Saturday the Mules are back on the road, taking on McDaniel. For head coach, Nate Mline, he is looking forward to seeing how his team responds to last weekend's loss.
The loss hasn't sat well with Mline and his team, Ursinus playing as the better team at Scotty Wood stadium. He has faith in his squad to shake it off and bounce back.