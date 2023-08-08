READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg got off to a rough start in the reworked Lancaster-Lebanon League, finishing the 2022 season with a, 2-8 record. The Muhls looking to take a step in the right direction this season and they have better resources to do so.
This past offseason has treated the Muhls well as they now have access to new weight room, which has lead to better development of players and higher turnout.
It will be a younger team than most hitting the field on Friday nights. The sophomore class has become a big part of the programs foundation. One of those sophomores, Michael Miller is excited for what's to with the program.
"We talk about it all the time, what we could do for Muhlenbergs program and if you think about it we still have 3 years to keep building and building and building the program and I feel we have special things ahead of us."
The Muhls will look to those underclassmen to help guide the program in the right direction starting in 2023.