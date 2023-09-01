ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 71st edition the Muhlenberg-Moravian rivalry hit the turf at Scotty Wood Stadium on Friday night. The Mules pushing the win streak to 12 within the series rolling past the Greyhounds, 53-12.
Both teams seemed to be feeling each other out through the first half of play. Only one score in the first quarter to start things off, Joe Repetti finding James Nye for a 58 yard score, 7-0 Mules.
Repetti would finish the night with five touchdowns and 280 yards passing, Nye on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns and 117 yards.
In the second quarter, Repetti finds Nye again, this time a 19 yard score for the Mules, 14-0 under two minutes into the quarter. Five minutes left in the half, the Greyhounds would get on the board, Jared Jenkins with the 21 yard touchdown pass to Brad Bryan.
The point after would be blocked and returned 98 yards by the Mules Griffin Zobel, 16-6. On the next Mules possession Repetti would find Matt McKenna this time for a 20 yard touchdown pass, 23-6 heading into halftime.
McKenna would finish the night with three touchdowns on three receptions.
The Mules would open things up in the second half, putting up 23 unanswered points in the third quarter. Their opening drive of the half ended with another Repetti to McKenna connection, 30-6. McKenna would catch one more touchdown before the quarter ends.
From there it continued to spiral for the Greyhounds, as their following possession would end in a safety, 32-6 Mules. On the ensuing Mules possession, Matthew Manning would break free on a 24 yard run for the score, 39-6.
The Greyhounds would score just before the quarter ended, Nate Boyle from five yards out, but the damage had already been done.
One more touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Mules was icing on the cake of a resounding season-opening win over their rivals from the Christmas City.