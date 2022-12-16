Some early season matchups of importance in Berks County on Friday night. Muhlenberg and Schuylkill Valley coming out on the winning end of each.
The Muhls hosting Governor Mifflin in meeting between two, Berks I contenders. From the start, the Muhls facing no real challenges knocking off the Mustangs, 70-38.
Xavien Robinson the lead man for the Muhls, finishing with 19 on the night. The Muhls start Berks play with big time win, improving to 5-2 overall. Governor Mifflin drops to 2-3.
Elsewhere, the Panthers visiting Wyomissing in a Berks III showdown, and they would head back home winners, 57-54.
This one would be all tied up at 52 with two minutes to go. Mark Rajnath would hit a go-ahead free throw for the Panthers with 1:25 left in the game, and they wouldn't look back.
Rajnath led all scorers with 15 points in the win. The Panthers improving to 5-1 overall on the season with a Berks III opening win. The Spartans take a step back to 1-1.