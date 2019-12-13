ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Muhlenberg football team's historic season pushes forward into the NCAA semifinals this weekend in the Lehigh Valley. For the first time in school history, the team advanced to the Final Four after winning 24-8 last Saturday over Salisbury.
Additionally, the Mules get to host the semifinal showdown at Scotty Wood Stadium. The team will welcome North Central (Ill.) on Saturday at noon.
Muhlenberg is the last remaining undefeated in Division III football this season. Their opponent, the Cardinals, are 12-1 and average 49 points per game.
The winner will advance to the Stagg Bowl in Texas next Friday.