ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fourth-ranked Muhlenberg football team is set to travel for the first time in the 2019 NCAA Division III playoffs. The Mules advanced to this weekend's quarterfinal round after holding their first two opponents scoreless in home victories.
Now the Mules visit Salisbury, in Maryland, and prepare to face a high-scoring team. In preparation, the players are drawing comparisons to teams they've already faced, which has been a method which has worked for them so far this year.
Muhlenberg already has set a school record with 12 wins this year. This is the program's second straight appearance in the national quarterfinals.