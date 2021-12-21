READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg hasn't won a division title in Berks II, in over 10 years. The Lady Muhls are looking to change that this season.
Muhlenberg claimed their first division win of the season over the weekend, by a resounding score of 50-9. They took a step back following their impressive win with a non-conference loss to West York.
This Muhls team will look to build off the momentum of that first division win, turning into a division title and playoff push.
A younger team in 2021-22, this Muhls group has a renewed sense of belief that they can make a run toward history this season.