ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg took a step back in week one, facing the reigning national champions on the road in Texas. Nate Milne calling it a humbling loss for his Mules, in a positive manner.
The Mules now return home and shift their focus to Centennial Conference actions, opening up their conference schedule with Dickinson on Saturday.
For Milne, the loss on the road last week is a learning experience and something positive for his squad to learn from. They got a chance to see what the best of the best looks like.
Now, it's time for the Mules to take those adjustments and bounce back on Saturday.