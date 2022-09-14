ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg bounced back in week two with a Centennial Conference opening win over Dickinson at home. The Mules now set their sights on the one team that beat them in the regular season in 2021.
Ursinus awaits the Mules in Collegeville on Saturday, a team that was not phased by the nationally ranked Mules a season ago.
For Nate Milne and his team, he knows that there is some form of "revenge factor" heading into this one. But, that isn't the sole motivator for the Mules heading into this one.