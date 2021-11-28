Muhlenberg hitting the road for their playoff game against Delaware Valley. This game was a defensive battle with the Mules coming out on top, 14-0.
DelVal entered the game with the number one defense in the nation, statistically.
The Mules handed DelVal their first loss of the season, and pitched their third straight shut out. They picked off the Rams quarterback three times and sacked him four.
Quarterback Mitch Hnatkowsky tossed two touchdowns in the win for the Mules, and threw for 256 yards.
Mount Union awaits Muhlenberg in the quarterfinal round.