DILLSBURG, Pa. - Muhlenberg is headed back to the District 3 boys' basketball championship game for the second straight season as the Muhls made a buzzer beater to defeated Northern York 54-52 on Monday night in a 5A semifinal game. Ruben Rodriguez made the game-winning shot before time expired at the end of the game.
The Muhls advance as the eighth seed to this year's district final. They made it a year ago as the seventh seed. Muhlenberg will face Milton Hershey for the crown.
Rodriguez finished with a game-high 18 points for the Muhls.
In other District 3 games featuring Berks County teams on Monday night, Berks Catholic fell to Eastern York 55-47 in a consolation game. The Governor Mifflin girls' basketball team won 41-37 against Dallastown in overtime to clinch a state playoff berth.