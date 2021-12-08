ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rivals Muhlenberg and Moravian hit the court in Allentown on Wednesday night. The Mules breaking their skid with a double-digit win over the Greyhounds, 79-60.
This game was closely paid most of the way, until the Mules broke things open in the fourth quarter. They would outscore the Greyhounds 24-9 in the final quarter for the win.
Three Muhlenberg players finished in double-figures. Two of those, Margaux Eripret and Sara Peretti leading the way. Eripret had 18 and Peretti finished with a team high 19. The Greyhounds were paced by Kayla Yoegel who had a game high 20 points.
Muhlenberg improves to 4-4, while the Greyhounds fall to 2-6.