ALLENTOWN - By virtue of their walk-off win on Sunday to capture the 2022 Centennial League softball championship, Muhlenberg will be heading to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time since 2011.
Medford, Mass. is the destination where the Mules will join Cabrini, Rowan and host Tufts in a regional pod with the winner of the double-elimination event advancing to Super Regional round.
The accomplishment is especially meaningful to the upperclassmen who had parts of two seasons wiped out by COVID-19.
"This is more than I could ask for," said senior Sarah Karmazyn. "As one of 8 seniors we have built this program and we've come from the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. And to end it as a conference champion. It's more than I could ever ask for and to do it with this group of girls. It's absolutely phenomenal. Couldn't ask for anything else."
The Mules open regional action with host Tufts on Friday afternoon.