SWARTHMORE, Pa. - Senior Sarah Karmazyn slugged a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Muhlenberg to a 3-2 victory over Swarthmore in the Centennial Conference softball championship game on Sunday at Clothier Field.
The Mules had taken a 2-0 lead in the first on back-to-back RBI doubles by Gillian Zack and Kaitlyn Buurman. The Garnet scratched out solo runs in the fourth and seventh to force extra innings and setting the stage for Karmazyn's heroics.
Cora Bridgers pitched all nine innings for Muhlenberg to earn the win. The Mules will learn their NCAA regional destination during the Division III selection show on Monday.