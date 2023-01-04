ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg playing host to Franklin & Marshall in a mens and womens doubleheader. The Mules splitting with the Diplomats on Wednesday afternoon.
In the mens' contest, the Mules fell in a close one, 77-73. They now sit at 2-2 in Centennial Conference play and have dropped three out of their last four.
Giovanni Rubino led all scorers with 31 points for the Mules in their effort. Dan Gaines followed up with 22 points. The Mules couldn't overcome the slight deficit down the stretch.
Women's contest, the Lady Mules get back to .500 snapping a three-game skid with a, 78-69 win over the Diplomats.
Trailing at the half and into the fourth, the Mules took over en route to their fourth Centennial Conference win. Local product, Margaux Eripret led the Mules and all scorers with 25 points.
Muhlenberg is now 4-1 in conference play this season, a half-game out of first.