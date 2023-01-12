ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dickinson and Bryn Mawr making their way to Muhlenberg College on Thursday night for a men's and women's doubleheader. The Mules taking both.
On the men's side, the mules knocked off Dickinson, 84-68 to pick up their fourth Centennial Conference win of the season.
The Mules led by Dan Gaines on the offensive end, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Gaines helping to maintain a double-digit second half lead en route to the win.
Muhlenberg improves to 9-5 overall, 4-3 in conference play.
In the women's contest, the Lady Mules facing little resistance against Bryn Mawr, 84-26.
The Mules jumped out to a 26-0 lead to start the game and set the tone for the rest of the way. Emily Unger putting her mark on this one, finishing with 25 points, she was 6-of-7 from deep.
Muhlenberg is now 6-7 overall, 5-3 in conference play.