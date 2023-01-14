MEN
No. 19 ESU 86, Millersville 75 - Carlos Pepin with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (14-1, 8-1) who have won six straight.
Muhlenberg 90, Washington College 63 - Giovanni Rubino (17), Charlie Gillikin (14) and Brandon Goldberg (14) combine for 45 points for the Mules (10-5, 5-3).
Lock Haven 87, Kutztown 77 - Kyree Generett with 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (5-9, 5-4).
WOMEN
Kutztown 72, Lock Haven 65 - Five Golden Bears players were in double figures led by Naia Pulliam with 16 points. Zara Zerman added 13 points and six assists for Kutztown (8-7, 6-3) who have won three straight.
Muhlenberg 70, Washington College 64 - Margaux Eripret scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Mules (7-7, 6-3) got back to the .500 mark with second straight win.
Millersville 67, ESU 45 - The Warriors (8-7, 4-5) fell behind early in a road loss. Ryan Weise (12) and Catilin Marten (10) scored double figures for ESU.