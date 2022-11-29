ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg hosting Ursinus for a doubleheader on Tuesday night, and the Mules would pull off the sweep of the Bears.
In the men's game, the Mules bounce back from their lone loss of the season before the break with a, 69-65 win. The Mules handing the Bears their first loss of the season, while they improve to 4-1.
Gio Rubino led the way with 23 points in the win, Dan Gaines close behind with 20 for the Mules.
In the women's game, the Lady Mules get to one game over .500 with a, 64-53 over the Bears. They now sit at 3-2 on the season.
The Mules lead after each break in play, holding the Bears within arms length all night. Margaux Eripret helped paced the Mules with a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds.