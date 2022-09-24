ALLENTOWN - Joe Repetti threw five touchdown passes and Muhlenberg got in to the win column in convincing fashion, defeating McDaniel 41-7 on Saturday at Scotty Wood Stadium.
James Nye was on the receiving end of two of the scores, including a 75-yard play just over one minute into the contest. Nye finished with 115 receiving yards and Michael Feaster, Thomas Jenkins and Andrew Darno also got into the end zone for the Mules.
Senior cornerback Alex Batista also got into the scoring frenzy with a 16-yard scoop and score off a fumble recovery in the third quarter.
Muhlenberg is now 2-2 on the season and 2-1 in Centennial League play heading into a home game against Gettysburg on October 1.