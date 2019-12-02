ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Following their second straight shutout win to start their NCAA playoff run, no. 4 Muhlenberg will hit the road this weekend for the first time this postseason. The Mules will travel to face Salisbury in the quarterfinal round of the Division III football playoffs.
Muhlenberg has enjoyed a historic start to the NCAA playoffs. The team held their first two opponents scoreless, the first time a team has done that in NCAA Division III football playoff history, dating back to 1973.
The winner of the quarterfinal contest between Muhlenberg and Salisbury will advance to face the winner of the battle between Delaware Valley or North Central, from Illinois. It potentially sets up a showdown between two teams from eastern Pennsylvania in the national semifinals as the Aggies are located in Doylestown.
Saturday's quarterfinal game for Muhlenberg and Salisbury will begin at noon.