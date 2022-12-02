READING, Pa. - The Muhlenberg boys basketball team will have an influx of new talent during the upcoming season. The Muhls moving on from a successful group of seniors.
For head coach Matt Flowers, he's little to worry about with the next core to step in and lead the way. Even with the loss of key members, those that are returning have played valuable minutes for last seasons District semifinal run.
This team might not have had much time on the court together in a varsity setting, but they have come up through the ranks for years. The off-court chemistry is high for the Muhls.
The Muhls will get a good test from the opening tip of the season, heading out to face Central Dauphin in the Manheim Township Tournament.