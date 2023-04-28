ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Before the rain came in Muhlenberg College wrapped up its regular season on the diamond against Ursinus at Coca-Cola Park on Friday morning. The Mules helping their playoff case, but still need help, with a, 3-2.
The Bears holding onto the early lead, 1-0 through four innings of play. In the fifth, the Mules would tie things up on a Christian Schwarz RBI single. Next batter, Brendan Hughes with another RBI single to give the Mules the lead, 2-1.
This one would go to extras after the Bears tied things up at two in the seventh inning. With two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Jonathan Toth with the walk-off line drive to left.
Muhlenberg's postseason fate rests on some of the results to come from this weekend's games.