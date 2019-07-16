Muhlenberg wins Schuylkill-Berks legion title

Muhlenberg topped Hamburg 8-4 on Monday evening to win their third straight Schuylkill-Berks legion baseball championship. With the win, Muhlenberg advances to the Region 2 Tournament.

Hamburg opened up a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Muhlenberg quickly responded and closed the gap.

In addition to this title game, there was a title game between Wyomissing and Post 625 for a spot in the Region 2 Tournament. Post 625 won 10-0 and earned a spot in the tournament.