ALLENTOWN - The Muhlenberg women's basketball team was picked eighth in the preseason poll, but won five of their last seven regular-season games to grab the fifth seed in the Centennial Conference playoffs.
The Mules will square off against fourth-seeded Haverford on the road in the first round on Tuesday having split a pair of games with the Fords this season.
Muhlenberg is led by former Central Catholic standout Margaux Eripret who is in the CC top ten in both scoring (13.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.8 rpg).
In addition to the win over Haverford during their late-season push, the Mules also own a victory over second-seeded Gettysburg, so expect Ron Rohn's squad to be a tough out.