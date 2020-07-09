ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Over past week the feelings shifted from many that there may not be a full college football season this fall, or even one at all. The Centennial Conference took that step when its presidents' council canceled the fall sports season earlier this week.
Conference leaders left open the possibility of shifting fall sports seasons to the spring 2021 semester, but will not decide that for several weeks yet.
The news was a bit of a surprise to Muhlenberg head coach Nate Milne, who though back when the COVID-19 outbreak started in March that there was no chance the fall sports season would be in jeopardy. Despite that, he understands the decision and has faith in the decision makers within the college and the conference.