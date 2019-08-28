BREAKING NEWS

Mules have high hopes after last year's success

Muhlenberg football opens season on Sept. 7

Aug 27, 2019

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:46 PM EDT

Mules have high hopes after last year's success

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg College football tied their school record last season with 11 wins as the Mules advanced to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals. The team could be in the position to do it all over again this fall.

The defending Centennial Conference Co-Champions lost just five starters from last year's team and return 11 all-conference selections.

Despite all the excitement building for the 2019 campaign, the team doesn't have their season opener until September 7, which has everyone trying to keep things into perspective early.

