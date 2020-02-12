LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales and Muhlenberg playing host on Wednesday night, the Mules coming away with the win while the Bulldogs came up short.
DeSales entered the night in a three-way tie for first place, but that would change after their loss to Stevens 76-64. Timmy Edwards led all scorers and the Bulldogs with 21 points in their effort.
The Mules picked up a big win Wednesday night, taking down a top three Centennial Conference team Haverford, 71-50. Muhlenberg took a 42-27 lead into halftime before keeping it rolling in the second half