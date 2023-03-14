PIAA-4A boys basketball into the second round on Tuesday night across the Keystone state. Allentown Central Catholic fairing better than their holy war rival, Bethlehem Catholic.
The Vikings getting some late magic as Lucas Mushrush hits the game winning three, to knock off Cardinal O'Hara, 49-46. Mushrush would hit an earlier three at the end of the first as time expired, seemingly foreshadowing things to come.
Central Catholic will face off against Eastern York in the 4A quarterfinals on Friday night at a place and time yet to be determined.
Elsewhere, the Golden Hawks would suffer a second round loss to Philadelphia Catholic League perennial power, Neumann-Goretti, 74-49.
The Golden Hawks found themselves down by two at the half, showing plenty of fight in the early going. But, the Saints would grab control of the game in the second half.
Alex Cercado would lead the way for the Golden Hawks in the game with 29 points.