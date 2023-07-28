ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pool play picking up steam as we head into the weekend at the A-Town Throwdown. Allentown Central Catholic with an impressive comeback win over East Stroudsburg South, 37-36.
The Cavaliers controlled the first half of action, Jon Levine collecting several of his 12 points helping to build a 21-14 halftime lead. In the second half, the Vikings would turn it on.
Getting back within one possession the Vikings trailed by two with nine seconds left. Lukas Mushrush comes up with the biggest shot of the game, a three with three seconds left to give the Vikings a one-point win. Mushrush finished with 11 points.