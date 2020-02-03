SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The high school basketball playoffs are just days away in Berks County and the Governor Mifflin girls' basketball team plans to be in the mix. Several races have yet to be decided with big games coming up.
Mifflin topped Twin Valley on Friday, which kept the Raiders from clinching the Berks I crown. Twin Valley looks to do that when it hosts Exeter.
Meanwhile, this is time of year where the Mustangs start to hit their stride and roll into the playoffs. This year's squad features a balanced attack offensively, that is tough for any defense to prepare for. Mifflin has not had a repeat leading scorer in eight games with several different players leading the team.