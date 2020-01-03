Both the Governor Mifflin and Schuylkill Valley girls' basketball teams earned league wins on Friday night as league play resumes after the holiday break. The Mustangs defeated Muhlenberg 58-28 while the Panthers topped Berks Catholic, 45-37.
Governor Mifflin led 18-0 after the first quarter of play as they cruised to the win. The team still has just one loss this season, which came against a team from out of the state.
The Panthers picked up a key win to move to 2-0 in league play, and sit atop the Berks II standings.