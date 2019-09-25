Mustangs roll to 4-0 win

READING, Pa. - Governor Mifflin defeated Exeter 4-0 in a Berks I girls' soccer game at Don Thomas Stadium on Tuesday night. The Mustangs improved to 6-0 with the win and stay atop the divisional standings. The Eagles were in third place in the division heading into the match.

Adriana Lepera, Kiery Spatz, and Nina Janowski all netted goals for Governor Mifflin in the win.

The Mustangs sweep the season series against the Eagles. They won the first match-up earlier this year 3-1.