SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin hosted the first ever girls' wrestling tournament in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
In addition to the Mustangs, the Easton girls' wrestling team compete as well. The Rovers recorded 19 pins at the event.
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin hosted the first ever girls' wrestling tournament in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
In addition to the Mustangs, the Easton girls' wrestling team compete as well. The Rovers recorded 19 pins at the event.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clear skies. Less windy.
Clear skies. Less windy.
Sunny morning. Cloudier afternoon. A touch windy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.