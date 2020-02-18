PEN ARGYL, Pa. - The Green Knights of Pen Argyl have announced their new head football coach, former player Brady Mutton will take over the program.
Mutton, a 2014 graduate, was apart of the last two district winning teams for the Green Knights. He was one of the top linemen on the team during his playing days.
Prior to returning to his alma mater, Mutton was an offensive line coach and freshmen head coach at Pocono Mountain East the past three years. He will be replacing John Smith who held the role for the last two seasons.