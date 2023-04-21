Today

Some sun giving way to increasing clouds, breezy, and still warm; the day looks mostly dry, but a few showers or a thunderstorm are possible late.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with our best chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, primarily early.

Tomorrow

Partly sunny, cooler, and more seasonable. A stray shower may be seen in the afternoon, especially north and west of the Lehigh Valley.