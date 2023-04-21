ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs notched their first walk off win of the season on Friday night. Simon Muzziotti hit a sac-fly to left as the IronPigs bounced back.
Both teams trading blows all night, the first and third inning each team responding. The Woo Sox with a opening run in, Weston Wilson with a solo home run home half.
Third inning, it was John Hicks with the response for the IronPigs to make it a, 2-2 tie. Three innings ater Vimael Machin would give the IronPigs their first lead with an RBI single.
Seventh inning things would be tied again at three. Going to extras and that's where Muzziotti would do his damage with the sac-fly.