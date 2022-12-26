EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Brian Daboll seemed like a boxer taking one body blow after another, refusing to surrender to the never-ending assault of questions about making the playoffs.
The New York Giants (8-6-1) are that close to the unexpected.
They have two games left in the regular season and need a win to secure their first postseason berth since 2016. The first opportunity will come Sunday with a home game against the struggling Indianapolis Colts.
Daboll repeatedly said the only thing that makes Sunday’s game important is that it’s the next game. The Giants coach’s approach won’t change with the stakes high. In coachspeak, he intends to correct the things that went wrong in a last-second 27-24 loss to the Vikings (12-3) last Saturday and try to find ways to put his players in position to win this week.
“I think the best thing you can do is just control what you can control, which is the things you need to control this week,” Daboll said Monday. “All the other things, there’s no real sense. Everybody knows what the game is this week.”
Daboll was asked at least a half-dozen questions about the playoffs during his 15-minute discussion with reporters. Did he think it was possible to make the playoffs when he got the Giants job in January? What it would mean? Does this game against the Colts take on added importance with Philadelphia waiting in the season finale?
Safely in playoffs, Ravens still have division to play for
The rookie head coach sidestepped them all and simply took the punch.
“We’re not in it yet,” Daboll said. “I’m not going to look too far down the road, and we’re going to try to beat the Colts. And that’s where I’m at with it.”
The reality is the Colts game is kind of a must-win game.
The season finale will be in Philadelphia against the Eagles, whose 13-2 record is the best in the NFL. There’s a chance Philadelphia may have nothing at stake in the game, but this is a team that used its backup quarterback and scored 34 points in a loss against Dallas Saturday.
So the Giants certainly don’t want to head down the New Jersey Turnpike in early January needing a win.
No way.