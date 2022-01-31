EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - A personable and quick-witted Brian Daboll plans to rebuild the New York Giants working with the players they have and building schemes to fit their skills.
Speaking at his introductory news conference Monday, the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator created some news, saying Pat Graham will return as the Giants defensive coordinator if he does not get a head coaching position with another team.
The 46-year-old Daboll spent 40 hours over the weekend, talking with candidates for his coaching staff, including some others members of Joe Judge’s staff.
Daboll would not put a timeline on turning things around for the Giants, who went 4-13 this past season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. They have made the playoffs once (2016) since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.
Daboll’s biggest job will be to turn around the Giants’ anemic offense and to get more out of quarterback Daniel Jones. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019 has had three consecutive seasons of change since joining the NFL. This will be No. 4 for Jones, who missed the final six games of the season with a neck injury.
Daboll refused to compare Jones with other quarterbacks, adding it’s his hope to provide him with some stability.
If anything came across at the news conference it was Daboll’s personality. He was relaxed, at ease with who he is. He frequently joked with reporters, asking one if he came in late when he knew he did; and another who had a distinct New York accent: “Are you from South Carolina?”
Daboll said he believes in five things: Being authentic, consistent, communicating clearly, building relationships and being a leader.
Daboll, who also interviewed for the head coaching job with the Dolphins, said one of the things that drew him to the Giants job was the chance to work again with new general manager Joe Schoen. The two spent the past four seasons in Buffalo, with Schoen serving as assistant general manager.
Schoen said that Daboll’s personality wasn’t an act. What people saw is what they can expect.