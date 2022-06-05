PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal pulled away to beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned.
Nadal’s victory came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.
Ruud led 3-1 in the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to raise his level — he took the last 11 games.
The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris. And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal.
He now is two ahead of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn’t played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and lost to Nadal at Roland Garros.
In the Women's Final on Saturday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.
Swiatek's unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century. Swiatek has now won her past six tournaments and is 42-3 this season.
The Warsaw, Poland native has emerged as a dominant figure in tennis, with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams out of action for nearly a year and three-time major champ Ash Barty announcing in March she would retire at age 25 and relinquish the No. 1 ranking.
That allowed Swiatek to move up to the top of the WTA and she's shown she is a deserving resident there. Her last loss came in February to 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.