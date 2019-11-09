WHEELING, W. Va. - The Wheeling Nailers defeated the Reading Royals 4-1 on Friday night in an ECHL game at Wesbanco Arena, which snapped the Royals' four-game win streak. Despite the loss, Reading remained in the top spot in the standings.
The lone goal in the game for the Royals was scored by Hayden Hodgson, which came late in the first period. That scored tied the game at one. The Nailers responded by scoring twice in the second period as they went on to win.
Kirill Ustimenko made 25 saves, but allowed three goals in the loss.
The Royals return home on Saturday to host the Nailers at 7 p.m.