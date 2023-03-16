BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic sophomore, Nate Desmond is already a two-time PIAA champion. The Golden Hawk wrestler takes no time off in his preparation to be the best in his class.
Desmond was already putting in the work for the seasons to come a week following his second state title.
The sophomore won his title match at the Giant Center this season, 12-1, a dominating performance. At the rate the underclassmen is going, two more titles may very well be in his future.
Aside from just the physical side of the sport, Desmond looks at wrestling analytically. Studying what has worked well in his own career so far.
The Golden Hawk wrestler already has an accomplished high school career and is still looking to prove more.