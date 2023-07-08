Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel has been added to the National League roster for the 2023 MLB All-Star game, the league office announced on Saturday.
Kimbrel replaces Milwaukee's Devin Williams who will not participate in Tuesday's game in Seattle due to recent workload for the Brewers. It is the ninth All-Star selection for Kimbrel who was named the NL Reliever of the Month for June. He is one of only eight players with more than 400 saves and is 5-1 this season and a perfect 14-for-14 in save opportunities.
Nick Castellanos is the other Phillies representative in the game which pits the NL Stars against their counterparts in the American League.