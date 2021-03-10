This time last year, Missouri men’s basketball was preparing for its game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers were slated to face Texas A&M, which had beaten them twice during the regular season.
However, the two teams never faced off: The SEC tournament, and soon the rest of the college basketball season, was canceled because of COVID-19.
Almost a year later, Missouri returns to Bridgestone Arena looking to avenge another regular-season loss. Missouri, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, faces No. 10 Georgia on Thursday.
“I feel like we still got the energy from last year,” Tigers forward Mitchell Smith said. “We wanted to play really bad last year because we were going to go against Texas A&M again. They had got us two times, so we owed them one, … we know we owe Georgia one.”
The Bulldogs (14-11, 7-11) won the lone matchup between the two teams, defeating the Tigers 80-70 on Feb. 16 in Athens, Georgia. Missouri (15-8, 8-8) led by four points at halftime, but a second-half collapse plagued the Tigers and allowed the Bulldogs to cruise to victory.
Georgia shot 54.2% in the second half of that game, going 5 for 6 from 3. The Bulldogs pushed the ball in transition, relentlessly getting to the paint. It allowed Georgia to live at the free-throw line, attempting 21 free throws in the second half and making 16.
“We struggled in transition, getting back on defense,” Dru Smith said. “They were able to get out, especially during the second half, and go on a pretty big run, and we just didn’t do a very good job of getting that run stopped.”
A big part of why the Bulldogs were able to get whatever they wanted in the paint was because of the absence of Missouri’s starting center, Jeremiah Tilmon, who took a leave of absence following a death in his family.
At 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds, Tilmon is a force in the paint. He’s averaged 12.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season. His 63.1 field-goal percentage would have led the SEC had he averaged five field goals made per game — Tilmon averaged 4.8.
Considering the biggest rotational player for Georgia is 6-8, 220-pound Toumani Camara, Tilmon’s presence in the matchup gives Missouri a significant size advantage.
“I’m excited,” Tilmon said. “It just sucked to be at home watching it, knowing I could be there to help the team. They did a pretty good job without me being there, so I feel like me being there will help everything just flow better.”
In the first matchup, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin used forward Kobe Brown in a role similar to Tilmon’s. Brown posted up more often, and the Tigers looked to run their halfcourt offense through him, which led to Brown posting a career-high 21 points against the Bulldogs.
With Tilmon available for the second matchup, it’s likely Martin will look to post up Tilmon early and often, as he’s done most of the season.
“It’ll have a tremendous impact,” Georgia coach Tom Crean said. “He’s as difficult a matchup as there is in the entire league, bar none — because of his size, his mobility, his strength, and I’m as sure as I’m standing here that (Missouri) is going to try and establish him right away in this game with his post presence.”
What the Bulldogs lack in size, they make up for in other departments, including sharing the ball. Georgia’s 15 assists per game are tied for first in the SEC along with Arkansas. The main reason for this is sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler.
Wheeler’s 7.2 assists per game lead the SEC and are second nationally. While undersized at 5-10, Wheeler is strong and competitive and despite his exceptional passing ability isn’t a traditional point guard. He can take over games with his scoring and is also a solid rebounder. Wheeler became the first player in Georgia’s basketball history to record a triple-double when he scored 14 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in a win against LSU on Feb. 23.
Dru Smith likely will be tasked with guarding Wheeler. Smith was named to the SEC All-Defensive team Tuesday after leading the league in steals per game for a second-consecutive season with 2.1. Smith believes a key to limiting Wheeler will be to not overhelp defensively.
“He always has his eyes up,” Dru Smith said. “Any time he’s in the lane, he’s always looking to see that open man and they have some guys who can knock down shots.”
The winner of Thursday’s game will play No. 2 seed Arkansas at 6 p.m. Friday. Missouri is 1-1 against the Razorbacks this season, while Georgia is 0-1.
For Martin, his main focus right now is handling the Bulldogs.
“We spend a lot of time talking about, as a staff, concentrating on your assignment,” Martin said. “That is the most important thing. Don’t get consumed with all the peripherals, … we are here now.”