Missouri's Hannah McCrary and Sydney Schaffer completed their seasons in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships semifinal Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.
McCrary competed on floor and earned a score of 9.8 from the judges for the 25th-highest score of the day.
Schaffer competed on the beam and earned a 9.525 for the 26th-highest score.
McCrary's career-high-tying 9.925 tied two other competitors from non-qualifying teams in the regional, but she advanced to the NCAA Championships with the highest head judge score, which was the second tiebreaker.
Schaffer advanced to the NCAA Championships when the career-best 9.95 she posted in the second round of the Tuscaloosa Regional held up as the highest score outside competitors on the teams that qualified from the regional.
McCrary and Schaffer were the 11th and 12th Tigers to earn individual qualifications to the NCAA Championships and only the second and third to do so as event specialists.