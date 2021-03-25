Missouri has wasted no time making up for its losses.
Two days after junior Xavier Pinson’s decision to enter the transfer portal stirred panic amid some Tigers fans, coach Cuonzo Martin landed the team’s first offseason commitment from Green Bay transfer Amari Davis.
The sophomore enjoyed two stellar years in the Horizon League, receiving All-Horizon League honors each season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals this season.
Davis hardly needed time for a decision, announcing his commitment a day after announcing that he was extended the offer.
The guard’s game involves a ton of jump shots, with 47% of his field-goal attempts this season coming from 2-point jumpers. Despite his inclination for the long 2-pointer, he’s developed a willingness to shoot the 3. Davis went from attempting 0.2 3s per game to hoisting 3.3 per game this season.
The commitment is timely given the week that the Tigers had. Missouri gets a high-scoring guard to replace the one it lost to the transfer portal and shows that it isn’t treading lightly in terms of a rebuild.