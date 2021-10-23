No. 25 Kutztown 32, Lock Haven 15
No. 25 Kutztown jumped out to a 25-7 lead and posted a 32-15 win over Lock Haven on the road on Saturday afternoon. KU quarterback Eric Nickel finished with three total touchdowns.
Darryl Davis-McNeil totaled 148 rushing yards and one touchdown in the win.
The Golden Bears are 7-1 overall and return home next weekend to host Millersville.
Ursinus 34, Moravian 7
Ursinus defeated Moravian 34-7 in a Centennial Conference football game on Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped the Greyhounds to 2-5 overall this fall.
Ursinus led 17-0 at halftime and 27-0 heading into the fourth quarter at Rocco Calvo Field. The team's lone score was a 14-yard touchdown catch by Angelo Macera.
Moravian is set to visit McDaniel on October 30.
Lycoming 28, Albright 7
Lycoming defeated Albright 28-7 on Saturday. The road loss for the Lions dropped them to 2-6 overall. Lycoming improved to 5-2 this fall.
Lycoming was led by Aaron Wolcott, who finished with two touchdowns.
The Lions are set to host FDU-Florham on Saturday at noon.